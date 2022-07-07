Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $605 million, or $378,125/unit, for the 160-unit Woodglen Venture Apartments in Santa Clarita, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the complex from Venture Property...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Regal Ventures has sold a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 398,460 square feet in Mount Laurel, NJ, for $51 million, or $127992/sf The New York company, formerly known as Regal Acquisition, sold the properties to Top Terraces of Santa...
Phoenix Business Journal Alturas Capital Partners has paid $33 million, or $26084/unit, for Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz The Eagle, Idaho, company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $178 million, or $215,496/unit, for Hilands, an 826-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Northland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sterling Organization has acquired Plaza Mexico, a 403,242-square-foot retail center in Lynwood, Calif, for $16463 million, or $40827/sf The transaction should result in the pay off of a troubled $106...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has bought the Meridian Office Center, a 131,680-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $22669/sf Ivy Realty sold the...
Orlando Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has sold the 372-unit Elan Ruby Lake apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $1535 million, or about $412,634/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, at 9950 Elan Circle, to an...