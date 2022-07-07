Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $605 million, or $378,125/unit, for the 160-unit Woodglen Venture Apartments in Santa Clarita, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the complex from Venture Property...
Dallas Morning News A venture of JP Realty Partners and Liberty Bankers Insurance has bought a five-story office complex with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas An unidentified California investor sold the...
Phoenix Business Journal Alturas Capital Partners has paid $33 million, or $26084/unit, for Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz The Eagle, Idaho, company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $178 million, or $215,496/unit, for Hilands, an 826-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Northland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sterling Organization has acquired Plaza Mexico, a 403,242-square-foot retail center in Lynwood, Calif, for $16463 million, or $40827/sf The transaction should result in the pay off of a troubled $106...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Enterprises and Contrarian Capital Management has bought the Meridian Office Center, a 131,680-square-foot office property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $2985 million, or about $22669/sf Ivy Realty sold the...
Orlando Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has sold the 372-unit Elan Ruby Lake apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $1535 million, or about $412,634/unit The Charleston, SC, company sold the complex, at 9950 Elan Circle, to an...
Multi-Housing News Equus Capital Partners has sold Madison Lansdale Station, a 186-unit apartment property in Lansdale, Pa, for an undisclosed price The Philadelphia investment manager sold the complex, at 325 Madison St, to Sentinel Real Estate...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of American Landmark Properties and Evergreen Residential has agreed to pay $180 million, or $362,903/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago American Landmark, of Skokie, Ill, and...