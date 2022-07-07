Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of JP Realty Partners and Liberty Bankers Insurance has bought a five-story office complex with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas An unidentified California investor sold the...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Work has started on a 350-unit apartment project in Midtown Atlanta’s Arts District A venture that includes Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America is building the...
REBusiness Online Venture One Real Estate has broken ground on Venture Park 47, a 729,823-square-foot industrial property in Huntley, Ill The Rosemont, Ill, developer is building the property at the intersection of State Route 47 and Jim Dhamer...
Dallas Business Journal Arden Logistics Parks has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The affiliate of Arden Group of Philadelphia acquired the portfolio from MoxieBridge, a Dallas...
Dallas Morning News KDC has plans to develop a large office campus in the Las Colinas submarket of Irving, Texas The developer wants to build the 16 million-square-foot property on a 22-acre site at the corner of West Las Colinas Boulevard and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is planning to build SouthStone Yards, a 11 million-square-foot office park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the four-building property on a 45-acre site along State Highway...