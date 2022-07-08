Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Lake Mary, Fla The project has been proposed for a 595-acre development site near Interstate 4 and State Road 417, less than two miles from the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Austin Business Journal Impact Developers is building a 318-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer is constructing the multi-building property at 11815 Kilmarnoch Lane It will...
Orlando Business Journal Acram Group has proposed building a 386-unit apartment project near downtown Orlando, Fla The New York company wants to build the 20-story project at 924 North Magnolia St, which it had purchased last year for $67 million...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials for a proposed 224-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The applicant for the project is listed as Jonathan Bell of...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...