Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Oak Coast Properties has paid $895 million, or $372,916/unit, for the Camber, a 240-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the three-story property from its developer LMC, a subsidiary of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc is buying Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the buzz is that the two-building property is...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Hamilton Zanze and DCA Partners has bought the Residences at Waterstone, a 255-unit multifamily property in Pikesville, Md The seller and purchase price were not known Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The...
Tides Equities has paid $40 million, or $227,272/unit, for Las Brisas de Cheyenne, a 176-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the residential complex from Epic Investments of Toronto, which had acquired it in 2020...
Dallas Morning News A recently formed venture between PHP Capital Partners and CapRock Partners has made its first purchase, buying an industrial property with more than 95,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of Dallas The...
Positive Investments Inc has paid $385 million, or $276,978/unit, for the 139-unit Mountainview Venture Apartments in Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management company purchased the property from Venture Property Management of Encino,...
Commercial Observer First Republic Bank has provided a $98 million loan against the Flatiron House, a two-building residential condominium property with 44 units in the Flatiron section of Manhattan Meridian Capital arranged the fixed-rate loan,...
California News Cannae Partners has paid $328 million, or $25711/sf, for the 127,574-square-foot research and development property at 275 South Hillview Drive in Milpitas, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from Analog Devices,...
Berkadia has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in Florida Bridge Investment Group has bought the 264-unit Grand Pavilion in Tampa The Salt Lake City company acquired the two-story property from Praxis Capital of Santa Rosa, Calif The...