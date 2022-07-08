Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A recently formed venture between PHP Capital Partners and CapRock Partners has made its first purchase, buying an industrial property with more than 95,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of Dallas The...
Orlando Business Journal Acram Group has proposed building a 386-unit apartment project near downtown Orlando, Fla The New York company wants to build the 20-story project at 924 North Magnolia St, which it had purchased last year for $67 million...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials for a proposed 224-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The applicant for the project is listed as Jonathan Bell of...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of JP Realty Partners and Liberty Bankers Insurance has bought a five-story office complex with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas An unidentified California investor sold the...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
REBusiness Online GMH Communities has finished construction of ANOVA uCity Square, a 462-unit apartment property in Philadelphia’s University City section The six-story building, at 3700 Lancaster Ave, includes 10,000 square feet of retail...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Work has started on a 350-unit apartment project in Midtown Atlanta’s Arts District A venture that includes Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America is building the...