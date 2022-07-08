Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A recently formed venture between PHP Capital Partners and CapRock Partners has made its first purchase, buying an industrial property with more than 95,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of Dallas The...
Positive Investments Inc has paid $385 million, or $276,978/unit, for the 139-unit Mountainview Venture Apartments in Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management company purchased the property from Venture Property Management of Encino,...
California News Cannae Partners has paid $328 million, or $25711/sf, for the 127,574-square-foot research and development property at 275 South Hillview Drive in Milpitas, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from Analog Devices,...
Orlando Business Journal Acram Group has proposed building a 386-unit apartment project near downtown Orlando, Fla The New York company wants to build the 20-story project at 924 North Magnolia St, which it had purchased last year for $67 million...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials for a proposed 224-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The applicant for the project is listed as Jonathan Bell of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $605 million, or $378,125/unit, for the 160-unit Woodglen Venture Apartments in Santa Clarita, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the complex from Venture Property...
Dallas Morning News A venture of JP Realty Partners and Liberty Bankers Insurance has bought a five-story office complex with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas An unidentified California investor sold the...
Regal Ventures has sold a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 398,460 square feet in Mount Laurel, NJ, for $51 million, or $127992/sf The New York company, formerly known as Regal Acquisition, sold the properties to Top Terraces of Santa...
Phoenix Business Journal Alturas Capital Partners has paid $33 million, or $26084/unit, for Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz The Eagle, Idaho, company purchased the...