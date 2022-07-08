Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A recently formed venture between PHP Capital Partners and CapRock Partners has made its first purchase, buying an industrial property with more than 95,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of Dallas The...
California News Cannae Partners has paid $328 million, or $25711/sf, for the 127,574-square-foot research and development property at 275 South Hillview Drive in Milpitas, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from Analog Devices,...
Berkadia has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in Florida Bridge Investment Group has bought the 264-unit Grand Pavilion in Tampa The Salt Lake City company acquired the two-story property from Praxis Capital of Santa Rosa, Calif The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $605 million, or $378,125/unit, for the 160-unit Woodglen Venture Apartments in Santa Clarita, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the complex from Venture Property...
Dallas Morning News A venture of JP Realty Partners and Liberty Bankers Insurance has bought a five-story office complex with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas An unidentified California investor sold the...
Regal Ventures has sold a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 398,460 square feet in Mount Laurel, NJ, for $51 million, or $127992/sf The New York company, formerly known as Regal Acquisition, sold the properties to Top Terraces of Santa...
Phoenix Business Journal Alturas Capital Partners has paid $33 million, or $26084/unit, for Ranch Town Center I & II, a pair of office buildings with a combined 126,516 square feet in Scottsdale, Ariz The Eagle, Idaho, company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $178 million, or $215,496/unit, for Hilands, an 826-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Northland...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sterling Organization has acquired Plaza Mexico, a 403,242-square-foot retail center in Lynwood, Calif, for $16463 million, or $40827/sf The transaction should result in the pay off of a troubled $106...