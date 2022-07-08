Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1925 million of financing for the construction of a 208,616-square-foot life-sciences property at 100 Chestnut St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by Colliers Capital Markets...
Domain Communities has lined up $59 million of bridge financing against Iron Rock Ranch, a 300-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas JPMorgan Asset Management provided the four-year loan, which was arranged by Berkadia Proceeds from the financing...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 156-unit Orchards Apartments in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass, for $592 million, or $379,487/unit It bought the property, at 3 Farmhouse Lane, from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $2014 million of financing to facilitate the $45 million, or $432,692/unit, purchase of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a 104-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group of...
Multi-Housing News Construction of the structure of Garden Towers, a 149-unit affordable seniors property in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, NY, has been completed The two-building property, at 1323 Boston Road and 1332 Clinton Ave, is expected...
New York YIMBY Developers have competed construction of The West, a 219-unit residential condominium building in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan A venture of CB Developers, SK Development and Ironstate Development constructed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $45 million of financing to facilitate Pacific Urban Residential’s $896 million, or $520,930/sf, purchase of Alley24, a 172-unit apartment property...
Churchill Real Estate has provided $100 million of financing for the construction of the 358-unit Gardens Residence apartment property in North Miami The property, at 1155 NE 126th St, is being developed by Omega Real Estate Management, also of...