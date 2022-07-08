Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc is buying Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the buzz is that the two-building property is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck is planning to construct a two-building office property with a combined 15 million square feet at 655 West Madison St in Chicago But before breaking ground, the developer is seeking to...
Austin Business Journal Impact Developers is building a 318-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer is constructing the multi-building property at 11815 Kilmarnoch Lane It will...
Berkadia has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in Florida Bridge Investment Group has bought the 264-unit Grand Pavilion in Tampa The Salt Lake City company acquired the two-story property from Praxis Capital of Santa Rosa, Calif The...
Orlando Business Journal Acram Group has proposed building a 386-unit apartment project near downtown Orlando, Fla The New York company wants to build the 20-story project at 924 North Magnolia St, which it had purchased last year for $67 million...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials for a proposed 224-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The applicant for the project is listed as Jonathan Bell of...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...