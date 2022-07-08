Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Lake Mary, Fla The project has been proposed for a 595-acre development site near Interstate 4 and State Road 417, less than two miles from the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of KKR & Co Inc is buying Atlantic Yards, a 524,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta’s West Midtown area The purchase price was not disclosed, but the buzz is that the two-building property is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local developer John Buck is planning to construct a two-building office property with a combined 15 million square feet at 655 West Madison St in Chicago But before breaking ground, the developer is seeking to...
Austin Business Journal Impact Developers is building a 318-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer is constructing the multi-building property at 11815 Kilmarnoch Lane It will...
Commercial Observer First Republic Bank has provided a $98 million loan against the Flatiron House, a two-building residential condominium property with 44 units in the Flatiron section of Manhattan Meridian Capital arranged the fixed-rate loan,...
Berkadia has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in Florida Bridge Investment Group has bought the 264-unit Grand Pavilion in Tampa The Salt Lake City company acquired the two-story property from Praxis Capital of Santa Rosa, Calif The...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1925 million of financing for the construction of a 208,616-square-foot life-sciences property at 100 Chestnut St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by Colliers Capital Markets...
Orlando Business Journal Acram Group has proposed building a 386-unit apartment project near downtown Orlando, Fla The New York company wants to build the 20-story project at 924 North Magnolia St, which it had purchased last year for $67 million...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials for a proposed 224-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The applicant for the project is listed as Jonathan Bell of...