Austin Business Journal Impact Developers is building a 318-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio’s West Side neighborhood The Austin, Texas, developer is constructing the multi-building property at 11815 Kilmarnoch Lane It will...
Positive Investments Inc has paid $385 million, or $276,978/unit, for the 139-unit Mountainview Venture Apartments in Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investment and management company purchased the property from Venture Property Management of Encino,...
California News Cannae Partners has paid $328 million, or $25711/sf, for the 127,574-square-foot research and development property at 275 South Hillview Drive in Milpitas, Calif The San Francisco company purchased the property from Analog Devices,...
Berkadia has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in Florida Bridge Investment Group has bought the 264-unit Grand Pavilion in Tampa The Salt Lake City company acquired the two-story property from Praxis Capital of Santa Rosa, Calif The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Raintree Partners has paid $605 million, or $378,125/unit, for the 160-unit Woodglen Venture Apartments in Santa Clarita, Calif The Dana Point, Calif, investor purchased the complex from Venture Property...
Dallas Morning News CLX Ventures has plans to develop a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas The Dallas developer is starting work later this summer on the three-building industrial project, at the intersection of Interstate 35 and...
Dallas Morning News A venture of JP Realty Partners and Liberty Bankers Insurance has bought a five-story office complex with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas An unidentified California investor sold the...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners recently acquired a 474-acre development site in suburban Houston, where it plans to build a truck terminal The property will have more than 164,600 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis...
Regal Ventures has sold a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 398,460 square feet in Mount Laurel, NJ, for $51 million, or $127992/sf The New York company, formerly known as Regal Acquisition, sold the properties to Top Terraces of Santa...