Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris is developing the latest phase of the Legacy Union office property in Charlotte, NC The project, dubbed 600 South Tryon, will stand 24 stories and have 415,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 sf of...
New York YIMBY A venture of Gilbane Development Co, Hudson Cos and Mutual Housing Association of New York has completed the first building at The Peninsula, a 740-unit residential complex in the Bronx, NY The 183-unit building, dubbed Peninsula 1B,...
A total of 33 million square feet of cold-storage space was under development in the second quarter, according to CBRE That dwarfs the 300,000 sf of space developed for all of 2019 The Dallas commercial real estate services and investment company...
Orlando Business Journal Wire Development LLC has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 11 miles west of Orlando, Fla The nine-building project is being planned for a 162-acre site on the west side of Ocoee Apopka Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is planning to bring a large mixed-use complex featuring more than 600 residential units to Dacula, Ga, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta The Dallas developer has proposed the project for 107...
REBusiness Online Ashley Capital has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 780,000 square feet in Sturtevant, Wis The New York investor is building the properties at 10501-11201 Enterprise Way, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee Each...
Dallas Morning News Alliance Residential has plans to build a 336-unit apartment property in Melissa, Texas, about 39 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Scottsdale, Ariz, company wants to develop the 10-building property at US 75 and West...
Dallas Morning News Carolina Beverage Group will lease a nearly 500,000-square-foot warehouse that’s currently under construction in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, dubbed Alliance Center North 9, will serve as a bottling plant and...
ACORE Capital has provided $1419 million of construction financing for the conversion of the Harrah’s Casino and Hotel in downtown Reno, Nev, into a mixed-use property Highland Realty Capital arranged the loan, which also is being used to...
The entitlement period of industrial developments in 15 of the country's largest markets is an average of 1058 months so far this year, according to Newmark That compares to 2019, when it took an average of 807 months Completions in those markets...