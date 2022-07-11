Log In or Subscribe to read more
Detroit Business Sealy & Co has acquired Aeroplex One and Two, a two-building industrial property with 600,000 square feet in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, Mich The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Nemer Property...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company linked to Northridge has paid $192 million, or about $13926/sf, for a 137,872-square-foot warehouse in Hialeah, Fla The Wakefield, Mass, e-commerce company acquired the industrial property...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gladstone Commercial Corp has sold the 60,568-square-foot office building at 1395 University Blvd in Jupiter, Fla, for $19 million, or about $31370/sf The McLean, Va, company sold the property to an...
General Investment & Development has paid $242 million, or $591,687/unit, for the 409-unit Upland Apartments in Kirkland, Wash The Boston investment and development company, commonly referred to as GID, purchased the property from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Acacia Capital Corp has sold Camino Real, a 272-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif, for $123 million, or $452,205/unit The San Mateo, Calif, investment manager was represented by Berkadia in...
REBusiness Online MC Strauss Co has paid $228 million, or $25756/sf, for Lomas Pacific I & II, a two-building office property with 88,522 square feet in San Diego The local investment and development firm purchased the property from Brixton...
Houston Chronicle Bechtel plans to move out of 3000 Post Oak, a 441,523-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The Reston, Va, engineering and construction company has been fully leasing the property for more than 40 years Its...
Yield PRO Thompson Thrift Residential has brokered the sale of The Retreat, a 324-unit apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property was...
The Phoenix investment manager so far this year has purchased $630 million of apartment properties with 2,300 units It expects to pay $125 million for another property in a deal that will close by the end of the month...