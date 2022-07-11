Log In or Subscribe to read more
Detroit Business Sealy & Co has acquired Aeroplex One and Two, a two-building industrial property with 600,000 square feet in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, Mich The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Nemer Property...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Bay, a 363-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The local developer is planning the 28-story project for a 215-acre site at 16375 Biscanye Blvd, which it...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $7572 million of construction financing for the first phase of the One River apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing A venture of OKO Group and Cain...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gladstone Commercial Corp has sold the 60,568-square-foot office building at 1395 University Blvd in Jupiter, Fla, for $19 million, or about $31370/sf The McLean, Va, company sold the property to an...
South Florida Business Journal CedarSt Cos has filed an application with the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a 220-unit apartment property in that South Florida city The Chicago company has proposed building the 12-story...
General Investment & Development has paid $242 million, or $591,687/unit, for the 409-unit Upland Apartments in Kirkland, Wash The Boston investment and development company, commonly referred to as GID, purchased the property from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Acacia Capital Corp has sold Camino Real, a 272-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif, for $123 million, or $452,205/unit The San Mateo, Calif, investment manager was represented by Berkadia in...
Dallas Morning News Tabania Group has bought Cedar Hill Crossing, a 187,770-square-foot retail property in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 16 miles southwest of Dallas Zamir Equities sold the property at 420-436 North US Highway 67 The sales price was not...
REBusiness Online MC Strauss Co has paid $228 million, or $25756/sf, for Lomas Pacific I & II, a two-building office property with 88,522 square feet in San Diego The local investment and development firm purchased the property from Brixton...