Detroit Business Sealy & Co has acquired Aeroplex One and Two, a two-building industrial property with 600,000 square feet in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, Mich The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Nemer Property...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company linked to Northridge has paid $192 million, or about $13926/sf, for a 137,872-square-foot warehouse in Hialeah, Fla The Wakefield, Mass, e-commerce company acquired the industrial property...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has proposed building Soleste on the Bay, a 363-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The local developer is planning the 28-story project for a 215-acre site at 16375 Biscanye Blvd, which it...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $7572 million of construction financing for the first phase of the One River apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing A venture of OKO Group and Cain...
South Florida Business Journal CedarSt Cos has filed an application with the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee to build a 220-unit apartment property in that South Florida city The Chicago company has proposed building the 12-story...
General Investment & Development has paid $242 million, or $591,687/unit, for the 409-unit Upland Apartments in Kirkland, Wash The Boston investment and development company, commonly referred to as GID, purchased the property from a venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Acacia Capital Corp has sold Camino Real, a 272-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif, for $123 million, or $452,205/unit The San Mateo, Calif, investment manager was represented by Berkadia in...
Dallas Morning News Tabania Group has bought Cedar Hill Crossing, a 187,770-square-foot retail property in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 16 miles southwest of Dallas Zamir Equities sold the property at 420-436 North US Highway 67 The sales price was not...
REBusiness Online MC Strauss Co has paid $228 million, or $25756/sf, for Lomas Pacific I & II, a two-building office property with 88,522 square feet in San Diego The local investment and development firm purchased the property from Brixton...