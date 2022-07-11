Log In or Subscribe to read more
Detroit Business Sealy & Co has acquired Aeroplex One and Two, a two-building industrial property with 600,000 square feet in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, Mich The Dallas investor purchased the property from its developer, Nemer Property...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company linked to Northridge has paid $192 million, or about $13926/sf, for a 137,872-square-foot warehouse in Hialeah, Fla The Wakefield, Mass, e-commerce company acquired the industrial property...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gladstone Commercial Corp has sold the 60,568-square-foot office building at 1395 University Blvd in Jupiter, Fla, for $19 million, or about $31370/sf The McLean, Va, company sold the property to an...
General Investment & Development has paid $242 million, or $591,687/unit, for the 409-unit Upland Apartments in Kirkland, Wash The Boston investment and development company, commonly referred to as GID, purchased the property from a venture of...
Dallas Morning News Tabania Group has bought Cedar Hill Crossing, a 187,770-square-foot retail property in Cedar Hill, Texas, about 16 miles southwest of Dallas Zamir Equities sold the property at 420-436 North US Highway 67 The sales price was not...
REBusiness Online MC Strauss Co has paid $228 million, or $25756/sf, for Lomas Pacific I & II, a two-building office property with 88,522 square feet in San Diego The local investment and development firm purchased the property from Brixton...
Yield PRO Thompson Thrift Residential has brokered the sale of The Retreat, a 324-unit apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property was...
The Phoenix investment manager so far this year has purchased $630 million of apartment properties with 2,300 units It expects to pay $125 million for another property in a deal that will close by the end of the month...
Denver Business Journal Oak Coast Properties has paid $895 million, or $372,916/unit, for the Camber, a 240-unit apartment property in Denver The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the three-story property from its developer LMC, a subsidiary of...