Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
South Florida Business Journal El Tablon Investments has sold the Kendall Market Place, a 62,414-square-foot retail property in Miami for $3271 million, or about $52408/sf A company managed by James Resnick, a Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investor,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Blue Magma Residential and Cantex Partners Holdings has sold the Park at Sheffield Apartments in Miami for $3642 million, or about $116,731/unit Blue Magma, of Tampa, Fla, and Cantex, of Miami, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 65,005-square-foot warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $30382/sf The Chicago industrial REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Top Shipping...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Terreno Realty Corp has paid $20 million, or about $34963/sf, for a 57,203-square-foot industrial building at 8050 NW 90th St in Medley, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company acquired the warehouse from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Baywood Hotels has purchased the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Miami Airport West Hotel for $1885 million, or about $131,818/room The local company acquired the 143-room property, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal RPT Realty has bought the 539,722-square-foot Shops at Mary Brickell Village retail property in Miami for $216 million, or about $40021/sf The New York REIT acquired the shopping center from an affiliate of Rockpoint...
Crain’s New York Business Slate Property Group has purchased a portfolio of three apartments buildings with a combined 94 units in the Chelsea section of Manhattan for $70 million, or $744,680/unit The Feldstein family sold the buildings, at...