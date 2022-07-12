Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris is developing the latest phase of the Legacy Union office property in Charlotte, NC The project, dubbed 600 South Tryon, will stand 24 stories and have 415,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 sf of...
Pacific Life has provided $345 million of financing against the Miro, a 630-unit apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of its developer, Bayview Development Group of Los Altos, Calif, which...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
New York YIMBY A venture of Gilbane Development Co, Hudson Cos and Mutual Housing Association of New York has completed the first building at The Peninsula, a 740-unit residential complex in the Bronx, NY The 183-unit building, dubbed Peninsula 1B,...
A total of 33 million square feet of cold-storage space was under development in the second quarter, according to CBRE That dwarfs the 300,000 sf of space developed for all of 2019 The Dallas commercial real estate services and investment company...
Orlando Business Journal Wire Development LLC has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 11 miles west of Orlando, Fla The nine-building project is being planned for a 162-acre site on the west side of Ocoee Apopka Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is planning to bring a large mixed-use complex featuring more than 600 residential units to Dacula, Ga, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta The Dallas developer has proposed the project for 107...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
REBusiness Online Ashley Capital has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 780,000 square feet in Sturtevant, Wis The New York investor is building the properties at 10501-11201 Enterprise Way, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee Each...
Dallas Morning News Alliance Residential has plans to build a 336-unit apartment property in Melissa, Texas, about 39 miles northeast of downtown Dallas The Scottsdale, Ariz, company wants to develop the 10-building property at US 75 and West...