Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris is developing the latest phase of the Legacy Union office property in Charlotte, NC The project, dubbed 600 South Tryon, will stand 24 stories and have 415,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 sf of...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
Orlando Business Journal Wire Development LLC has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 11 miles west of Orlando, Fla The nine-building project is being planned for a 162-acre site on the west side of Ocoee Apopka Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is planning to bring a large mixed-use complex featuring more than 600 residential units to Dacula, Ga, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta The Dallas developer has proposed the project for 107...
South Florida Business Journal El Tablon Investments has sold the Kendall Market Place, a 62,414-square-foot retail property in Miami for $3271 million, or about $52408/sf A company managed by James Resnick, a Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investor,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Blue Magma Residential and Cantex Partners Holdings has sold the Park at Sheffield Apartments in Miami for $3642 million, or about $116,731/unit Blue Magma, of Tampa, Fla, and Cantex, of Miami, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 65,005-square-foot warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $30382/sf The Chicago industrial REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Top Shipping...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Terreno Realty Corp has paid $20 million, or about $34963/sf, for a 57,203-square-foot industrial building at 8050 NW 90th St in Medley, Fla The Bellevue, Wash, company acquired the warehouse from...