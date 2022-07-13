Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided a $995 million construction loan for an apartment project that’s under construction in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla Richman Group of Cos broke ground on the 396-unit project in April It’s...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Butters Construction & Development has lined up $67 million of construction financing for the development of a 509,000-square-foot industrial project in Miami The...
REBusiness Online Metropolitan Holdings has received approvals to build a 298-unit apartment property at the intersection of South Arlington Road and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, Ohio, about 45 miles south of Cleveland The Columbus, Ohio,...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris is developing the latest phase of the Legacy Union office property in Charlotte, NC The project, dubbed 600 South Tryon, will stand 24 stories and have 415,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 sf of...
New York YIMBY A venture of Gilbane Development Co, Hudson Cos and Mutual Housing Association of New York has completed the first building at The Peninsula, a 740-unit residential complex in the Bronx, NY The 183-unit building, dubbed Peninsula 1B,...
A total of 33 million square feet of cold-storage space was under development in the second quarter, according to CBRE That dwarfs the 300,000 sf of space developed for all of 2019 The Dallas commercial real estate services and investment company...
Orlando Business Journal Wire Development LLC has been approved to build a mixed-use project in Ocoee, Fla, about 11 miles west of Orlando, Fla The nine-building project is being planned for a 162-acre site on the west side of Ocoee Apopka Road,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trammell Crow Residential is planning to bring a large mixed-use complex featuring more than 600 residential units to Dacula, Ga, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta The Dallas developer has proposed the project for 107...
REBusiness Online Ashley Capital has broken ground on two industrial buildings totaling 780,000 square feet in Sturtevant, Wis The New York investor is building the properties at 10501-11201 Enterprise Way, about 27 miles south of Milwaukee Each...