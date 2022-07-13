Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Meadow Partners has paid $288 million, or $13 million/sf, for 95 Morton St, a 220,000-square-foot office building in the West Village section of Manhattan The New York company bought the property from RFR Realty, also of New York,...
Trion Properties has paid $5765 million, or about $194,108/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 297 units in Savannah, Ga Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the West Hollywood, Calif, multifamily investor and the...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
New York YIMBY A venture of Gilbane Development Co, Hudson Cos and Mutual Housing Association of New York has completed the first building at The Peninsula, a 740-unit residential complex in the Bronx, NY The 183-unit building, dubbed Peninsula 1B,...
South Florida Business Journal El Tablon Investments has sold the Kendall Market Place, a 62,414-square-foot retail property in Miami for $3271 million, or about $52408/sf A company managed by James Resnick, a Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investor,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Blue Magma Residential and Cantex Partners Holdings has sold the Park at Sheffield Apartments in Miami for $3642 million, or about $116,731/unit Blue Magma, of Tampa, Fla, and Cantex, of Miami, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 65,005-square-foot warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $30382/sf The Chicago industrial REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Top Shipping...