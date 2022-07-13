Log In or Subscribe to read more
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
ACORE Capital has provided $1419 million of construction financing for the conversion of the Harrah’s Casino and Hotel in downtown Reno, Nev, into a mixed-use property Highland Realty Capital arranged the loan, which also is being used to...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $7572 million of construction financing for the first phase of the One River apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing A venture of OKO Group and Cain...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Commercial Observer First Republic Bank has provided a $98 million loan against the Flatiron House, a two-building residential condominium property with 44 units in the Flatiron section of Manhattan Meridian Capital arranged the fixed-rate loan,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1925 million of financing for the construction of a 208,616-square-foot life-sciences property at 100 Chestnut St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by Colliers Capital Markets...
Domain Communities has lined up $59 million of bridge financing against Iron Rock Ranch, a 300-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas JPMorgan Asset Management provided the four-year loan, which was arranged by Berkadia Proceeds from the financing...
Berkadia has provided $44 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 300-unit Waco Creekview Apartments in Waco, Texas The 40-year loan qualifies for...