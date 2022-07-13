Log In or Subscribe to read more
InBusinessPHXcom BKM Capital Partners has paid $3835 million, or $25065/sf, for Mesa Ridge Business Park, a seven-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from an...
The Real Deal Pontegadea has agreed to buy a 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in Manhattan’s Financial District for about $500 million, or $1 million/unit Carmel Partners is selling the 64-story building, which opened in 2019 The San...
The Real Deal Meadow Partners has paid $288 million, or $13 million/sf, for 95 Morton St, a 220,000-square-foot office building in the West Village section of Manhattan The New York company bought the property from RFR Realty, also of New York,...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
South Florida Business Journal El Tablon Investments has sold the Kendall Market Place, a 62,414-square-foot retail property in Miami for $3271 million, or about $52408/sf A company managed by James Resnick, a Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investor,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Blue Magma Residential and Cantex Partners Holdings has sold the Park at Sheffield Apartments in Miami for $3642 million, or about $116,731/unit Blue Magma, of Tampa, Fla, and Cantex, of Miami, sold the...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a 65,005-square-foot warehouse in Medley, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $30382/sf The Chicago industrial REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Top Shipping...