Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Pontegadea has agreed to buy a 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in Manhattan’s Financial District for about $500 million, or $1 million/unit Carmel Partners is selling the 64-story building, which opened in 2019 The San...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Harvest Station, a 204-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Riggs and Gary roads, about 40 miles southeast of...
The Real Deal Meadow Partners has paid $288 million, or $13 million/sf, for 95 Morton St, a 220,000-square-foot office building in the West Village section of Manhattan The New York company bought the property from RFR Realty, also of New York,...
Trion Properties has paid $5765 million, or about $194,108/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 297 units in Savannah, Ga Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the West Hollywood, Calif, multifamily investor and the...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
South Florida Business Journal El Tablon Investments has sold the Kendall Market Place, a 62,414-square-foot retail property in Miami for $3271 million, or about $52408/sf A company managed by James Resnick, a Miami Beach, Fla, real estate investor,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Blue Magma Residential and Cantex Partners Holdings has sold the Park at Sheffield Apartments in Miami for $3642 million, or about $116,731/unit Blue Magma, of Tampa, Fla, and Cantex, of Miami, sold the...