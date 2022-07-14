Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Baltimore lender has provided $125 billion of financing since the launch of its multifamily lending platform last October And more than $780 million of that volume was originated through the first six months of this year...
Pacific Life has provided $345 million of financing against the Miro, a 630-unit apartment property in downtown San Jose, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of its developer, Bayview Development Group of Los Altos, Calif, which...
The loan was used to fund the $125 million purchase of the 388-unit property by a California limited liability company from TA Realty of Boston...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...
ACORE Capital has provided $1419 million of construction financing for the conversion of the Harrah’s Casino and Hotel in downtown Reno, Nev, into a mixed-use property Highland Realty Capital arranged the loan, which also is being used to...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $7572 million of construction financing for the first phase of the One River apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing A venture of OKO Group and Cain...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has developed Northwest Dade Logistics Center I, a 265,985-square-foot warehouse property in Hialeah Gardens, Fla The venture lined up $24 million of construction financing...
Commercial Observer First Republic Bank has provided a $98 million loan against the Flatiron House, a two-building residential condominium property with 44 units in the Flatiron section of Manhattan Meridian Capital arranged the fixed-rate loan,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1925 million of financing for the construction of a 208,616-square-foot life-sciences property at 100 Chestnut St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by Colliers Capital Markets...