REBusiness Online Impact Seven has opened the 126-unit Trotta Apartments in Middleton, Wis The Rice Lake, Wis, developer broke ground on the property, at 3001 Parmenter St, in late 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has completed Domain Tower 2, a 330,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas PayPal recently agreed to lease two floors totaling 60,000 sf at the 24-story building, which is part of the...
InBusinessPHXcom BKM Capital Partners has paid $3835 million, or $25065/sf, for Mesa Ridge Business Park, a seven-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from an...
CIM Group has provided $204 million of financing for the construction of the Central Station mixed-use development in downtown Phoenix A development group comprised of Medistar Corp, GMH Communities and a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has provided $754 million of financing against the Aman New York luxury hotel and condominium development in Midtown Manhattan Walker & Dunlop Inc arranged the three-year mortgage, which is comprised of a bridge...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Harvest Station, a 204-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Riggs and Gary roads, about 40 miles southeast of...
South Florida Business Journal PNC Bank has provided a $995 million construction loan for an apartment project that’s under construction in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla Richman Group of Cos broke ground on the 396-unit project in April It’s...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Butters Construction & Development has lined up $67 million of construction financing for the development of a 509,000-square-foot industrial project in Miami The...
REBusiness Online Metropolitan Holdings has received approvals to build a 298-unit apartment property at the intersection of South Arlington Road and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, Ohio, about 45 miles south of Cleveland The Columbus, Ohio,...