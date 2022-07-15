Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of limited liability companies has bought the East River Living apartment property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $15 million, or about $441,176/unit Habitat Group of Miami sold the recently...
Dallas Business Journal S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of 14 apartment properties with 4,455 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Five of the properties are in Dallas, and they...
The Registry Novin Development Corp has paid $2315 million, or $326,056/unit, for the 71-unit Post Apartments in Pleasant Hill, Calif, about 27 miles northeast of San Francisco The Walnut Creek, Calif, company purchased the property from PTLA Real...
Inland Empire Business Journal Milan Capital Management has paid $35 million, or $22671/sf, for One Eleven La Quinta Center, a 154,383-square-foot retail center in La Quinta, Calif The Orange, Calif, investor purchased the property from an unnamed...
A&E Real Estate has purchased 160 Riverside Blvd, a 455-unit luxury apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, for $415 million, or $912,088/unit The New York apartment investor bought the 33-story property from Equity Residential,...
St Regis Properties has paid $3575 million, or $340,476/unit, for the Align, a 105-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash The San Francisco real estate company purchased the property from Redhill Realty Investors of San Diego, in a deal...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage Ltd is purchasing a portfolio of four hotels with more than 700 rooms, including one near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Grapevine, Texas, investor is buying the portfolio from a venture of Highgate...
Commercial Observer Klein Enterprises has purchased a portfolio of nine grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 800,000 square feet for more than $130 million, or about $1625/sf The Baltimore investment manager bought the portfolio from Cedar...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $1317 million, or $439/sf, for a 300,000-sf office building at 200 Metro Blvd in Nutley, NJ Prism Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by Eastdil Secured The...