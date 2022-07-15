Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of limited liability companies has bought the East River Living apartment property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $15 million, or about $441,176/unit Habitat Group of Miami sold the recently...
Commercial Property Executive CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on the Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Dayton, Minn It is being constructed at 11500 Lawndale Lane North,...
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...
Dallas Business Journal Venture Investment Partners has bought the Shire at CityLine, an 83,256-square-foot mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Standbridge Cos of Addison, Texas, sold the property and was represented in the...
Rentvcom ViaWest Group is planning to build the Downtown Distribution Center, a 134,400-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Phoenix investor and developer is building the property at 5601 Franklin St, about five miles north of the...
REBusiness Online Impact Seven has opened the 126-unit Trotta Apartments in Middleton, Wis The Rice Lake, Wis, developer broke ground on the property, at 3001 Parmenter St, in late 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has completed Domain Tower 2, a 330,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas PayPal recently agreed to lease two floors totaling 60,000 sf at the 24-story building, which is part of the...
CIM Group has provided $204 million of financing for the construction of the Central Station mixed-use development in downtown Phoenix A development group comprised of Medistar Corp, GMH Communities and a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has provided $754 million of financing against the Aman New York luxury hotel and condominium development in Midtown Manhattan Walker & Dunlop Inc arranged the three-year mortgage, which is comprised of a bridge...