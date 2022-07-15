Log In or Subscribe to read more
A&E Real Estate has purchased 160 Riverside Blvd, a 455-unit luxury apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, for $415 million, or $912,088/unit The New York apartment investor bought the 33-story property from Equity Residential,...
St Regis Properties has paid $3575 million, or $340,476/unit, for the Align, a 105-unit apartment property in Federal Way, Wash The San Francisco real estate company purchased the property from Redhill Realty Investors of San Diego, in a deal...
Dallas Business Journal Venture Investment Partners has bought the Shire at CityLine, an 83,256-square-foot mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Standbridge Cos of Addison, Texas, sold the property and was represented in the...
Commercial Observer Klein Enterprises has purchased a portfolio of nine grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 800,000 square feet for more than $130 million, or about $1625/sf The Baltimore investment manager bought the portfolio from Cedar...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $1317 million, or $439/sf, for a 300,000-sf office building at 200 Metro Blvd in Nutley, NJ Prism Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by Eastdil Secured The...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...
Westside Capital Group has paid $136 million, or about $218,299/unit, for the Lofts at Twenty25, a 623-unit apartment property in Atlanta The seller was not disclosed The 16-story property, at 2025 Peachtree Road, was built in 1951 and renovated...
Dallas Business Journal Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 10 class-B industrial buildings totaling 226,663 square feet in Euless, Texas, about seven miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has completed Domain Tower 2, a 330,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas PayPal recently agreed to lease two floors totaling 60,000 sf at the 24-story building, which is part of the...