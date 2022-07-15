Log In or Subscribe to read more
A&E Real Estate has purchased 160 Riverside Blvd, a 455-unit luxury apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, for $415 million, or $912,088/unit The New York apartment investor bought the 33-story property from Equity Residential,...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage Ltd is purchasing a portfolio of four hotels with more than 700 rooms, including one near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Grapevine, Texas, investor is buying the portfolio from a venture of Highgate...
Commercial Observer Klein Enterprises has purchased a portfolio of nine grocery-anchored shopping centers totaling 800,000 square feet for more than $130 million, or about $1625/sf The Baltimore investment manager bought the portfolio from Cedar...
The Real Deal An affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald has paid $1317 million, or $439/sf, for a 300,000-sf office building at 200 Metro Blvd in Nutley, NJ Prism Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by Eastdil Secured The...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...
Westside Capital Group has paid $136 million, or about $218,299/unit, for the Lofts at Twenty25, a 623-unit apartment property in Atlanta The seller was not disclosed The 16-story property, at 2025 Peachtree Road, was built in 1951 and renovated...
Dallas Business Journal Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 10 class-B industrial buildings totaling 226,663 square feet in Euless, Texas, about seven miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were...
InBusinessPHXcom BKM Capital Partners has paid $3835 million, or $25065/sf, for Mesa Ridge Business Park, a seven-building industrial property with 153,000 square feet in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from an...
The Real Deal Pontegadea has agreed to buy a 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in Manhattan’s Financial District for about $500 million, or $1 million/unit Carmel Partners is selling the 64-story building, which opened in 2019 The San...