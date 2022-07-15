Log In or Subscribe to read more
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage Ltd is purchasing a portfolio of four hotels with more than 700 rooms, including one near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Grapevine, Texas, investor is buying the portfolio from a venture of Highgate...
Rentvcom ViaWest Group is planning to build the Downtown Distribution Center, a 134,400-square-foot industrial property in Denver The Phoenix investor and developer is building the property at 5601 Franklin St, about five miles north of the...
REBusiness Online Impact Seven has opened the 126-unit Trotta Apartments in Middleton, Wis The Rice Lake, Wis, developer broke ground on the property, at 3001 Parmenter St, in late 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents...
Dallas Business Journal Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 10 class-B industrial buildings totaling 226,663 square feet in Euless, Texas, about seven miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were...
Austin Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has completed Domain Tower 2, a 330,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas PayPal recently agreed to lease two floors totaling 60,000 sf at the 24-story building, which is part of the...
CIM Group has provided $204 million of financing for the construction of the Central Station mixed-use development in downtown Phoenix A development group comprised of Medistar Corp, GMH Communities and a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase has provided $754 million of financing against the Aman New York luxury hotel and condominium development in Midtown Manhattan Walker & Dunlop Inc arranged the three-year mortgage, which is comprised of a bridge...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Harvest Station, a 204-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Riggs and Gary roads, about 40 miles southeast of...