Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Village at Old Cutler, a 288-unit apartment project in Miami Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, is building the three-story complex on 165 acres at 10650 West Old Cutler Road in the...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
Dallas Morning News The 217-unit Galbraith apartment building in downtown Dallas is ready for tenants The 15-story property was constructed by developer Matthews Southwest at 2400 Bryan St It offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $7475 million of financing for the construction of the 348-room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga Concord Hospitality Enterprises of Raleigh, NC, is developing the 11-story hotel at...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tavistock Group has filed plans to build a 342-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The Lake Nona, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 17-acre site at the southeast corner of the intersection of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of limited liability companies has bought the East River Living apartment property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $15 million, or about $441,176/unit Habitat Group of Miami sold the recently...
Commercial Property Executive CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on the Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Dayton, Minn It is being constructed at 11500 Lawndale Lane North,...
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...