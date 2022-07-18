Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $80 million CMBS loan against the Chicago Ridge Mall in suburban Chicago wasn’t paid off when it matured at the start of the month, and now the property’s owner is seeking a term extension...
Commercial Property Executive CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on the Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Dayton, Minn It is being constructed at 11500 Lawndale Lane North,...
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...
REBusiness Online Impact Seven has opened the 126-unit Trotta Apartments in Middleton, Wis The Rice Lake, Wis, developer broke ground on the property, at 3001 Parmenter St, in late 2020 It has one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents...
REBusiness Online Metropolitan Holdings has received approvals to build a 298-unit apartment property at the intersection of South Arlington Road and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green, Ohio, about 45 miles south of Cleveland The Columbus, Ohio,...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Albion Residential has paid $1393 million, or $227,614/unit, for Bourbon Square, a 612-unit apartment property in Palatine, Ill The Oak Brook, Ill, investor acquired the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los...