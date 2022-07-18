Log In or Subscribe to read more
Albion Residential has paid $56 million, or $222,222/unit, for Campus Crossings, a 252-unit apartment property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and development company purchased the property from ApexOne Investment Partners of...
REJournalscom The Opus Group has broken ground on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot industrial property in Apple Valley, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 6175 147th St,...
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Sacramento Business Journal Rhino Investments has paid $775 million, or $14762/sf, for Blue Oaks Town Center, a 525,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Henderson, Nev, investment and development firm purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
Commercial Observer Altus Realty has paid $255 million, or $283,333/sf, for the two-building Research Square office property in Rockville, Md Westat, a Rockville employee-research company, sold the 90,000-square-foot property and was represented in...