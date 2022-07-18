Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Sacramento Business Journal Rhino Investments has paid $775 million, or $14762/sf, for Blue Oaks Town Center, a 525,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Henderson, Nev, investment and development firm purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...
Commercial Observer Altus Realty has paid $255 million, or $283,333/sf, for the two-building Research Square office property in Rockville, Md Westat, a Rockville employee-research company, sold the 90,000-square-foot property and was represented in...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of limited liability companies has bought the East River Living apartment property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $15 million, or about $441,176/unit Habitat Group of Miami sold the recently...
Dallas Business Journal S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of 14 apartment properties with 4,455 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Five of the properties are in Dallas, and they...