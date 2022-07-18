Log In or Subscribe to read more
Albion Residential has paid $56 million, or $222,222/unit, for Campus Crossings, a 252-unit apartment property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and development company purchased the property from ApexOne Investment Partners of...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Sacramento Business Journal Rhino Investments has paid $775 million, or $14762/sf, for Blue Oaks Town Center, a 525,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Henderson, Nev, investment and development firm purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $80 million CMBS loan against the Chicago Ridge Mall in suburban Chicago wasn’t paid off when it matured at the start of the month, and now the property’s owner is seeking a term extension...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
Commercial Observer Altus Realty has paid $255 million, or $283,333/sf, for the two-building Research Square office property in Rockville, Md Westat, a Rockville employee-research company, sold the 90,000-square-foot property and was represented in...