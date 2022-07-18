Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
Richmond BizSense An affiliate of Woodbranch Investments Corp has bought Gateway Plaza, a 330,309-square-foot office building in downtown Richmond, Va, for $150 million, or about $45412/sf The Houston company purchased the 18-story property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shopoff Realty Investments has paid $463 million for 141 acres of land at Westminster Mall in Southern California, in a deal that includes the retail property’s vacant Sears department store The...
Houston Chronicle Bechtel plans to move out of 3000 Post Oak, a 441,523-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The Reston, Va, engineering and construction company has been fully leasing the property for more than 40 years Its...
Yield PRO Thompson Thrift Residential has brokered the sale of The Retreat, a 324-unit apartment property in Corpus Christi, Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property was...
CMBS special servicing volumes continued to decline in June, falling by 494 percent when compared with May, to $2925 billion, according to Trepp Inc That improvement is in contrast to the volume of delinquencies, which had increased by $277 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sterling Organization has acquired Plaza Mexico, a 403,242-square-foot retail center in Lynwood, Calif, for $16463 million, or $40827/sf The transaction should result in the pay off of a troubled $106...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent increased last month by $277 million to $1914 billion, marking only the second monthly increase in volume since June 2020, according to Trepp Inc It also was the first monthly increase...