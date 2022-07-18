Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has paid $759 million for a 13-acre development site at 1150 NE 125th St in North Miami, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment property An affiliate of LeaseFlorida of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Village at Old Cutler, a 288-unit apartment project in Miami Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, is building the three-story complex on 165 acres at 10650 West Old Cutler Road in the...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
Dallas Morning News The 217-unit Galbraith apartment building in downtown Dallas is ready for tenants The 15-story property was constructed by developer Matthews Southwest at 2400 Bryan St It offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tavistock Group has filed plans to build a 342-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The Lake Nona, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 17-acre site at the southeast corner of the intersection of...
Commercial Property Executive CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on the Cubes at French Lake, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Dayton, Minn It is being constructed at 11500 Lawndale Lane North,...
High Street Residential is planning to build the James, a 152-unit apartment property in Kirkwood, Mo The subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co is building the five-story property at 416 North Kirkwood Road, about 15 miles west of St Louis It will have...
Dallas Business Journal Venture Investment Partners has bought the Shire at CityLine, an 83,256-square-foot mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Standbridge Cos of Addison, Texas, sold the property and was represented in the...