PNC Bank has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 390-unit Resia Old Cutler apartment property in Miami The property is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, at Old Cutler Road and Southwest 107th...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has paid $759 million for a 13-acre development site at 1150 NE 125th St in North Miami, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment property An affiliate of LeaseFlorida of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Village at Old Cutler, a 390-unit apartment project in Miami Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, is building the three-story complex on 165 acres at 10650 West Old Cutler Road in the...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
Dallas Morning News The 217-unit Galbraith apartment building in downtown Dallas is ready for tenants The 15-story property was constructed by developer Matthews Southwest at 2400 Bryan St It offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging...
Cincinnati Business Courier Connor Group is offering for sale Drexel at Oakley, a 200-unit apartment property in Cincinnati The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at 3827 Paxton Ave It was built in 2001 and has one-,...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $7475 million of financing for the construction of the 348-room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth, Ga Concord Hospitality Enterprises of Raleigh, NC, is developing the 11-story hotel at...