REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...
Commercial Observer Altus Realty has paid $255 million, or $283,333/sf, for the two-building Research Square office property in Rockville, Md Westat, a Rockville employee-research company, sold the 90,000-square-foot property and was represented in...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of limited liability companies has bought the East River Living apartment property in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $15 million, or about $441,176/unit Habitat Group of Miami sold the recently...
Dallas Business Journal S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of 14 apartment properties with 4,455 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Five of the properties are in Dallas, and they...
The Registry Novin Development Corp has paid $2315 million, or $326,056/unit, for the 71-unit Post Apartments in Pleasant Hill, Calif, about 27 miles northeast of San Francisco The Walnut Creek, Calif, company purchased the property from PTLA Real...
Inland Empire Business Journal Milan Capital Management has paid $35 million, or $22671/sf, for One Eleven La Quinta Center, a 154,383-square-foot retail center in La Quinta, Calif The Orange, Calif, investor purchased the property from an unnamed...