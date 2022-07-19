Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Boulder Peak Capital has sold Bowery Park, a 65,477-square-foot retail and office property in Highland Park, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The local company sold the property, which sits on 617 acres at 2570...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
Dallas Morning News The 217-unit Galbraith apartment building in downtown Dallas is ready for tenants The 15-story property was constructed by developer Matthews Southwest at 2400 Bryan St It offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging...
Dallas Business Journal S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of 14 apartment properties with 4,455 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Five of the properties are in Dallas, and they...
The Manhattan office market had 976,000 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to a recent report from CBRE, but the Downtown submarket continues to struggle In fact, Downtown has experienced negative absorption in nine...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage Ltd is purchasing a portfolio of four hotels with more than 700 rooms, including one near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Grapevine, Texas, investor is buying the portfolio from a venture of Highgate...
Dallas Business Journal Venture Investment Partners has bought the Shire at CityLine, an 83,256-square-foot mixed-use property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Standbridge Cos of Addison, Texas, sold the property and was represented in the...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...
Dallas Business Journal Fort Capital has acquired a portfolio of 10 class-B industrial buildings totaling 226,663 square feet in Euless, Texas, about seven miles south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The seller and purchase price were...