JLL Capital Markets has secured $245 million of financing for the construction of a 148-room hotel that will be dually branded as a Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Ariz EKN Development, a Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the...
REJournalscom The Opus Group has broken ground on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot industrial property in Apple Valley, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 6175 147th St,...
PNC Bank has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 390-unit Resia Old Cutler apartment property in Miami The property is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, at Old Cutler Road and Southwest 107th...
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has paid $759 million for a 13-acre development site at 1150 NE 125th St in North Miami, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment property An affiliate of LeaseFlorida of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Village at Old Cutler, a 390-unit apartment project in Miami Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, is building the three-story complex on 165 acres at 10650 West Old Cutler Road in the...
Sacramento Business Journal Rhino Investments has paid $775 million, or $14762/sf, for Blue Oaks Town Center, a 525,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Henderson, Nev, investment and development firm purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...