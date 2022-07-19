Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Dantes Community Partners has paid $139 million, or $191,197/unit, for the 727-unit Verona at Landover Hills apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Landover, Md The Washington, DC, investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Atlantic Cos has bought the 18-story office building at 100 Edgewood Ave SE in Atlanta for $295 million, or about $9641/sf Parkway Properties sold the 306,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1962 and is...
A venture of Middleburg Communities and Stockbridge Capital Group has paid $1005 million, or $335,000/unit, for the 300-unit Indigo Champions Ridge apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Davenport, Fla The venture bought the recently...
Dallas Business Journal Boulder Peak Capital has sold Bowery Park, a 65,477-square-foot retail and office property in Highland Park, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The local company sold the property, which sits on 617 acres at 2570...
Dallas Business Journal Hayes Co has inked an industrial lease for 712,900 square feet at 1285 Akron Way in Forney, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas The logistics and fulfillment company was represented in the deal by Paladin Partners...
Albion Residential has paid $56 million, or $222,222/unit, for Campus Crossings, a 252-unit apartment property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and development company purchased the property from ApexOne Investment Partners of...
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...