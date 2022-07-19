Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Lions Group has unveiled plans to build a 675-unit apartment project above a city-owned parking garage in Miami The 55-story project, dubbed M Tower, would be built on top of the eight-story structure at 56 and 70 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Fisher Brothers Management is filing plans to build a 308-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The project...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Atlantic Cos has bought the 18-story office building at 100 Edgewood Ave SE in Atlanta for $295 million, or about $9641/sf Parkway Properties sold the 306,000-square-foot property, which was built in 1962 and is...
The Opus Group has opened 19Nineteen Mile High, a 277-unit apartment property in Denver The Minnetonka, Minn, developer broke ground on the property, at 550 West 19th Ave, in April 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $245 million of financing for the construction of a 148-room hotel that will be dually branded as a Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites in Tempe, Ariz EKN Development, a Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the...
REJournalscom The Opus Group has broken ground on the Johnny Cake Business Center, a 111,820-square-foot industrial property in Apple Valley, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 6175 147th St,...
PNC Bank has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of the 390-unit Resia Old Cutler apartment property in Miami The property is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential of Miami, at Old Cutler Road and Southwest 107th...
Commercial Observer AIG and Related Credit Funds have provided $515 million of financing for the construction of the two-building One Journal Square mixed-use project in Jersey City, NJ AIG has provided a $385 million senior loan, while Related...
South Florida Business Journal Continua Group has paid $759 million for a 13-acre development site at 1150 NE 125th St in North Miami, Fla, where it plans to build an apartment property An affiliate of LeaseFlorida of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the...