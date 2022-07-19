Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Boulder Peak Capital has sold Bowery Park, a 65,477-square-foot retail and office property in Highland Park, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The local company sold the property, which sits on 617 acres at 2570...
Albion Residential has paid $56 million, or $222,222/unit, for Campus Crossings, a 252-unit apartment property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and development company purchased the property from ApexOne Investment Partners of...
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Sacramento Business Journal Rhino Investments has paid $775 million, or $14762/sf, for Blue Oaks Town Center, a 525,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Henderson, Nev, investment and development firm purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...
Commercial Observer Altus Realty has paid $255 million, or $283,333/sf, for the two-building Research Square office property in Rockville, Md Westat, a Rockville employee-research company, sold the 90,000-square-foot property and was represented in...