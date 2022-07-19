Log In or Subscribe to read more
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Abbott Laboratories, a medical device and health care company, has agreed to lease 106,724 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Willis Tower The 39 million-square-foot office building, at 233 South Wacker Drive, is more than 884 percent...
Dallas Business Journal Hayes Co has inked an industrial lease for 712,900 square feet at 1285 Akron Way in Forney, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas The logistics and fulfillment company was represented in the deal by Paladin Partners...
Dallas Business Journal Portman Holdings has been approved to build a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing, office and research and development complex on behalf of GAF Energy LLC in Georgetown, Texas The $100 million project is being built at the...
The Manhattan office market had 976,000 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to a recent report from CBRE, but the Downtown submarket continues to struggle In fact, Downtown has experienced negative absorption in nine...
The vacancy rate for Phoenix multifamily properties in the second quarter was 63 percent, up from 46 percent during last year's second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews The rate is increasing as construction deliveries are outpacing the demand...
A total of 33 million square feet of cold-storage space was under development in the second quarter, according to CBRE That dwarfs the 300,000 sf of space developed for all of 2019 The Dallas commercial real estate services and investment company...
The entitlement period of industrial developments in 15 of the country's largest markets is an average of 1058 months so far this year, according to Newmark That compares to 2019, when it took an average of 807 months Completions in those markets...
Houston Chronicle Bechtel plans to move out of 3000 Post Oak, a 441,523-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria area The Reston, Va, engineering and construction company has been fully leasing the property for more than 40 years Its...