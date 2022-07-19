Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Middleburg Communities and Stockbridge Capital Group has paid $1005 million, or $335,000/unit, for the 300-unit Indigo Champions Ridge apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Davenport, Fla The venture bought the recently...
Dallas Business Journal Hayes Co has inked an industrial lease for 712,900 square feet at 1285 Akron Way in Forney, Texas, about 25 miles east of Dallas The logistics and fulfillment company was represented in the deal by Paladin Partners...
Albion Residential has paid $56 million, or $222,222/unit, for Campus Crossings, a 252-unit apartment property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The Oak Brook, Ill, investment and development company purchased the property from ApexOne Investment Partners of...
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
REJournalscom A venture of Syndicated Equities and Highgate Capital Group has sold Stone Falls of Ada, a 210-unit apartment property in Ada, Mich, for $715 million, or $340,476/unit The buyer of the property could not yet be learned Syndicated...
Dominium Acquisition LLC has bought The Brittany, a 320-unit affordable-housing property in Fort Myers, Fla, for $49 million, or $153,125/unit A New York-based private investment group sold the 26-building property in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...
Sacramento Business Journal Rhino Investments has paid $775 million, or $14762/sf, for Blue Oaks Town Center, a 525,000-square-foot retail center in Rocklin, Calif The Henderson, Nev, investment and development firm purchased the property from...
Rentvcom Dalfen Industrial has paid $2485 million, or $28662/sf, for the 86,700-square-foot industrial property at 7615 Siempre Viva Road in San Diego The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Alcion Ventures and Lincoln...