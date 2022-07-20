Log In or Subscribe to read more
Early data indicate that commercial property sales volumes continued to slow last month as $6841 billion of properties changed hands, down 4 percent from a year ago, according to MSCI Real Assets Quarterly sales volumes have shown a marked slowdown...
Brixton Capital has paid $271 million, or $25350/sf, for the Santee Town Center, a 106,903-square-foot retail property in the San Diego suburb of Santee, Calif The Solana Beach, Calif, investor, founded by Marc Brutten, who previously had founded or...
California Capital & Investment Group has paid $385 million, or $28570/sf, for the Terraces, a 134,759-square-foot office building in the San Francisco suburb of Pleasant Hill, Calif The Oakland, Calif, company bought the six-story building, at...
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has sold the DalParc Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company sold the industrial property to Property Reserve Inc of Salt Lake City The sales price...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
MF Asset Management has paid $539 million, or $179,069/unit, for Peaks at Redington, a 301-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from SB Pacific Group of Berkeley, Calif, in a...
Onyx Partners has paid $558 million, or $166,071/unit, for the 336-unit Lumiere apartment property in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie, La The Lakewood, NJ, investor led by Jeremy Y Rieder bought the property, at 3301 West Esplanade Ave North, a...
Schnitzer Properties has paid $2898 million, or $17748/sf, for Chandler Pavilions, a 163,286-square-foot retail center in Chandler, Ariz The Portland, Ore, real estate company purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which was represented by...
REBusiness Online Carter Funds has paid $929 million, or $286,728/unit, for Riverstone at Owings Mills, a 324-unit apartment property in Owings Mills, Md Continental Realty Corp sold the 10-building property, which the Baltimore company had...