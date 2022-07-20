Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal VanTrust Real Estate has sold the DalParc Logistics Center, with more than 1 million square feet in Dallas The Kansas City, Mo, company sold the industrial property to Property Reserve Inc of Salt Lake City The sales price...
Affordable Housing Finance KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $743 million of financing for the development of Darby Crossing, a 260-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The financing includes a $433 million...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of DB Capital Management and Sabal Financial Group has bought the 228-unit Villas of Henderson Pass apartment property in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at...
Dallas Morning News Liberty Multifamily is planning to develop the Marketplace at Liberty Crossing apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Farmers Branch, Texas, company is building the complex just east of Interstate 45 and...
Dallas Morning News Highwoods Properties has become an equity partner in a pair of office projects that are currently under construction in the Dallas area The Raleigh, NC, REIT injected a total of $130 million of equity into 23Springs, a...
The national office sector suffered from 78 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield Over the past nine quarters, the national office market has had positive absorption only once The...
Olympus Property Co has sold Mosaic Dallas, a 440-unit apartment property in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, multifamily investor sold the two-building complex to an unidentified New York investment manager in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
South Florida Business Journal Lions Group has unveiled plans to build a 675-unit apartment project above a city-owned parking garage in Miami The 55-story project, dubbed M Tower, would be built on top of the eight-story structure at 56 and 70 SW...
South Florida Business Journal Fisher Brothers Management is filing plans to build a 308-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The project...